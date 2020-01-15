MARSHA L. LAMB Aug. 4, 1952 - Jan. 12, 2020

GOSHEN — Marsha L. Lamb, 67, of Goshen, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Goshen Hospital after a lengthy battle with Lupus.
She was born Aug. 4, 1952, in Goshen, to Harley S. and Louise (Phillips) Hostetler.
On Aug. 17, 1974, she married Douglas C. Lamb in Goshen.
He survives along with three children, Kevin Lamb and his children, Tyler, Brandon and Abigail Lamb of Goshen, Kristi (Daniel III) Wojciechowski and her children, Cole, Luke and Pela Wojciechowski of Mishawaka and Kyle (Angie) Lamb and his daughter, Kennedy Lamb and stepson Mason Rice.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents and sister Lynn Nisley.
A 1971 graduate of Goshen High School, she was a member of Community Church of Waterford.
She treasured time with her grandchildren and enjoyed basket making, collecting Longaberger baskets, playing Hand and Foot with friends, painting and shopping trips with her daughter.
In the 1990s, she managed Hot & Now and recently helped in the kitchen at Greencroft.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home where a 6 p.m. funeral service will be conducted.
Pastor Luke Aadalen of Community Church of Waterford will officiate.
Memorial donations may be given to Lupus Foundation of America, 9302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
