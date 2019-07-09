MARSHA A.CRAMER Nov. 19. 1948 - July 4, 2019

GOSHEN — Marsha A. Cramer, 70, of Goshen, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Nov. 19, 1948, in Elkhart, to the late Raymond and Mary (Pletcher) Haut.
She is survived by her loving husband of more than 48 years, Mike Cramer, whom she married on Oct. 10, 1970.
Marsha is also survived by her daughters, Nicole Ganczak and Autumn (Adam) Lindley, as well as five grandchildren, Nicholas and Violet Ganczak and Dawson, Hayden, and Evelyn Lindley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Elliot Steele and brother Duane Haut.
A memorial visitation will take place from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Sheets officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C. R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
Marsha was an Avon representative who sold Avon products for more than 50 years and was a registered CNA who worked in home health care.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years and enjoyed participating in social events with her sorority.
For anyone who knew Marsha, knew she was a very social woman who loved to entertain her guests and especially loved being with friends and family.
She also enjoyed the company of her many loyal dachshund’s and was fond of visiting the beach with her husband, Mike, by her side.
She will be missed greatly by her many friends and family.
