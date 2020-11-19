ELKHART — Marlene V. Slayter, 85, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Hubbard Hill, surrounded by her family.
Marty, as she was fondly known to family and friends, was born on April 14, 1935, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Claire Edwin and Mildred (Larason) Patterson. She is survived by her three children, two sons, Games (Vicky) Slayter and John (Julie) Slayter, and daughter Julie (Craig) Lochmandy; seven loving grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and her brother, David (Beth) Patterson. Also surviving are her step-children, Glynis Pope, LuAnne (Bob) Taylor, Mindy Fitzpatrick, Trish (Louie) Tallerico, and Karen (Juan) Lopez Bentley; seven step-grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren.
