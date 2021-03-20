GOSHEN — Marlene E. Landaw, 89, of Goshen, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Greencroft Assisted Living.
She was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Nappanee, to Forrest and Elsa (Rassi) Scheets. She graduated from Nappanee High School in 1949 and attended Bethel College, Mishawaka, where she met her late husband, Kenneth Theron Landaw. He died in 1999. They were longtime Goshen residents and attended Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church.
