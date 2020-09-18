ELKHART — Mark Steven McKay, 63, of Elkhart, passed away in his home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in the company of his beloved dog, Hunter.

Mark was born on Jan. 25, 1957, to the late Earl Jr. and Frances (Beach) McKay.

To Marks family and friends, I'm so very sorry to read of Marks passing. Been a long time since I saw him last. Did not know he was into the shooting sports. Please know Amy and I are thinking of you. God speed, Mark.

