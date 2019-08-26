MARK S. BAILEY Dec. 25, 1966 - Aug. 20, 2019

GOSHEN — Mark Steven Bailey, 52, of Goshen, died 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.
He was born Dec. 25, 1966, in Goshen, to Gail Cook.
On June 17, 2007, he married Leonor (Jimenez) Bailey.
Surviving are his wife, Leonor Bailey of Goshen; son Brett Bailey of Elkhart; four stepchildren; three grandchildren; mother Gail Cook; and brother Brian Bailey, both of Rhinelander, Wisconsin.
Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved Mustangs and was a jokester.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, with the service following at 1 p.m., all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Memorial donations may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
