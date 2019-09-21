MARK GROVE Dec. 31, 1958 - Sept. 17, 2019

PLYMOUTH — Mark Grove, 60, of Plymouth died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his family after a three-year illness.
Mark grew up in Milford and Nappanee, the son of Frank and Nancy Grove, who survive.
Other survivors include his wife of 40 years, Andrea, sons Dustin (Stacy) of West Lafayette and Ben (Courtney) of Bremen, and daughter Jenni (Mark) of Plymouth. He was also the proud “papa” of eight grandchildren, whom he adored. Also surviving are brothers, Todd Grove of Nappanee, Brett (Cindy) Grove of Wakarusa, Thad (Monica) Grove of Nappanee and Erich Grove of Nappanee; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Mark graduated from Northwood High School and attended Ball State University before embarking on a successful career in engineering and sales. Most recently, he had worked at Ayr Cabinet in Nappanee where he designed and sold custom cabinetry for customers around the country.
He was a member of Nappanee Missionary Church.
Mark and his family lived in Lebanon, Indiana, for 21 years where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Central Christian Church. He also enjoyed playing softball and coaching Little League Baseball.
Throughout his life, Mark enjoyed stopping whatever he was doing and enjoying a conversation with anyone. Above all, he lived to love and serve others. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nappanee Missionary Church. A celebration of his life service will immediately follow at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.