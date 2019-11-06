ELKHART — Marjorie P. Loney, 101, of Elkhart, went home to her heavenly father on Saturday morning, Nov. 2, 2019, at Greenleaf Health Campus, surrounded by her family and Pastor Dave Lade.
She was born on her grandparent’s farm in Foraker, in Elkhart County, Sept. 11, 1918, to the late Roscoe Calvin and Oma Floy (Domer) Schalliol.
She married George F. Loney on Sept. 3, 1938, in Roseland. They were blessed with 75 wonderful years of marriage before he passed on Jan. 26, 2014.
Surviving are her two daughters, Darlene S. Calvo-Nelson and Carmen D. (Kenneth) Rozycki, both of Elkhart; she was blessed with five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; also a sister, Patricia Bertch of Goshen; sister-in-law Nelda Schalliol of Elkhart; her beloved cat, Holly; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Julius and Eugene Schalliol.
Marjorie graduated with the class of 1937 from Concord High School.
She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Elkhart, where she was very active in the women’s auxiliary.
She also volunteered her time for Riley Children’s Hospital.
Marjorie was a devoted wife and mother, it was with an unending faith in God that brought her through many trying times and illnesses.
Marjorie’s most treasured possession was her bible and faith, with her greatest wish being that all her family would be saved before she went to be with her Lord.
She enjoyed listening to Christian music, spending time with her grandchildren playing cards and games.
She also loved butterflies and in her younger years traveling.
Services celebrating the life of Marjorie P. Loney will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, with calling two hours prior to the service at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
Pastor Dave Lade will officiate. Private burial will be in Summit Chapel Cemetery, Bourbon.
If friends so desire, memorials in Marjorie’s name may be given to Bethel Assembly of God Church.
The family wishes to thank Greenleaf Healthcare and Heartland Hospice for the kindness and love given to Marjorie.
