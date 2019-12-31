MARJORIE M. ELLIS July 20, 1926 - Dec. 28, 2019

ELKHART — Marjorie M. Ellis, 93, of Elkhart passed away in her home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Marjorie was born July 20, 1926, in Elkhart to the late Harland and Harryetta (VanTilberg) Hayes. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Betty Beehler and Dorothy Shaw, and a brother, Jerry Hayes.
On May 31, 1946, she married Ted J. Ellis in Elkhart. He died Nov. 5, 2008.
Before marrying Ted, Marjorie worked at G.L. Perry Store and C.G. Conn. She then took on her greatest job, raising her children. Marjorie enjoyed flower gardening, sewing dresses for her granddaughter, knitting, and watching and feeding wildlife. She was a dedicated fan of the old movies, especially Westerns.
She is survived by her children, Ted Ellis Jr., Diane (Janeen) Ellis and Mark Ellis, all of Elkhart, and Wayne (Judy) Ellis of Indianapolis; and five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Marjorie will take place 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman with the service to follow at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Brian Wisdom of Trinity on Jackson will officiate and burial will be in Prairie Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjorie’s memory can be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
