MARJORIE F. KERSHNER March 8, 1932 - July 26, 2019

ELKHART — Marjorie F. Kershner, 87, of Elkhart, died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Courtyard Healthcare in Goshen.
She was born March 8, 1932, to the late Harry and Ida (Flickinger) Hostetler in Wakurusa.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dean and Russel Hostetler, and a sister, Jane Anderson. Also preceding her in death was a son, Randy A. Moore, and a beloved grandson, Joshua Musick.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Kevin (Kathy) Moore of Texas; a daughter, Teri Cooper of Michigan; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Moore, Julia (Taylor) Segovia and Justine (Ryan) Moore, all of Texas; and four great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Musick, Alaina Musick, Haden Musick and Emma Moore, all of Texas; six brothers, Gerald Hostetler of Colorado, Robert (Verna) Hostetler of Michigan, Wayne Hostetler of Elkhart, Don (Penny) Hostetler of Michigan, Bruce (Jeanette) Hostleter of California, and Gary Hostetler; and three sisters, Charlene Allen of Elkhart, Carol (Maynard) Miller of Goshen, and Kathy (Richard Evans) Hostetler of Arizona.
Marjorie was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to feed the birds and squirrels and her garden. She served as a Sunday school teacher at First United Methodist Church, a Girl Scout leader and room mother, a Moose Lodge Senior Regent, and head hospital volunteer at Elkhart General. Marjorie also found time to make unique gifts and goody packages for her grandchildren.
Visitation for Marjorie will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, 403 W. Franklin St., Elkhart. Services on Friday, Aug. 2, will take place at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with a visitation an hour prior.
