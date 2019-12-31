MARJORIE ANN ARCHAMBAULT March 19, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2019

ELKHART — Marjorie Ann “Peggy” Archambault, 90, of Elkhart and formerly of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was reunited in Heaven with her husband, Joseph A. “Big Joe” Archambault, who preceded her in passing, Aug. 26, 1988. They were married June 13, 1959. She was born March 19, 1929, in Edwardsburg to Ray and Laura Curtis. She lived most of her life in Edwardsburg.
She worked as a waitress and a telephone operator in Edwardsburg before becoming a stay-at-home mom, then becoming Grandma Peggy, her favorite role. She loved spending time with family and could beat you at almost any game you dared to play with her. When her grandchildren would question if maybe she cheated a little to win, she would just smile. No one left Grandma Peggy’s home hungry.
She is survived by a brother, Walter “Bud” (Mildred) Curtis of Florida; six children, Connie (Marvin) Novak of Michigan City, Kathy (Wayne) Novak of Michigan City, Chris (Daryl) Thompson of Morley, Jack (Carol Sue) Curtis of Elkhart, Joe (Phyllis Bogley) Archambault of Niles and Jim (Terri) Archambault of Edwardsburg; and too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to count.
Preceding her in passing are her parents; her beloved husband, Joe; a sister, Betty Ritter; and brothers Robert, Ted, Larry and Jack Curtis.
Cremation has taken place. Family and friends may gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 W. Main St., Edwardsburg. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Edwardsburg Cemetery, officiated by Father Bob Flickinger. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edwardsburg Food Bank, 24832 U.S. 12, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.