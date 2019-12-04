MARIO E. PONCIANO May 27, 1949 - Dec. 2, 2019

ELKHART — Mario E. Ponciano, 70, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 27, 1949, in Guatemala, to Jose Eliceo Ponciano and Leticia Ruiz Escriba.
He married Karen L. Stemm on June 14, 2007, in Elkhart.
He is survived by his wife, Karen and his children, Gabrielle (Matt) Ponciano-Gayer, Anthony Ponciano, Madelin (John) Shaffer and Steven Ponciano, and many grandchildren; brothers Rudy Ponciano and Carlos Gonzalez; sister Nohemy Ponciano; four sisters; two brothers in Guatemala; and his parents.
Mario retired from American Hauler in Elkhart and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Goshen.
He was an avid musician for many years as a bass guitarist with The Edge.
He enjoyed camping and hanging with his buddies in the garage.
Visitation for Mario will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd. Elkhart, where a memorial service will be at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to United Cancer Resources or the Center for Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ponciano family at the funeral home website.
