HEBRON — Marilyn J. Burkey, 82, of Hebron, died at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Woodland Manor Nursing and Rehab, Elkhart. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
