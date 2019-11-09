MARIBELLE SPONSELLER March 30, 1930 - Nov. 7, 2019

ELKHART — Maribelle (Letherman) Sponseller, 89, of North Vine Street, Elkhart, passed from this life to her heavenly home early Thursday morning, Nov. 7, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.
She was born March 30, 1930, in Wakarusa to Ray and Florence (Berkey) Letherman. She married Rollan D. Sponseller on Sept. 3, 1949, in Elkhart. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2005, after 55 years of marriage.
Surviving are one daughter, Rhonda R. (Wayne) Hensley of Elkhart; and two sons, Craig D. (Vicki) Sponseller of Granger and Steven K. (Kathy) Sponseller of Elkhart. Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Dawn (Jim) Breier of Chesterton and Donalene (John) Gutt of Union Mills. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers, Lindy Letherman and Ray Letherman Jr,. both from Wakarusa; and two sisters, Imogene Kulp of Elkhart and Norma Shank of Hamilton, Indiana.
Maribelle graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1948. She worked at I&M Electric, Miles Lab, 28 years at Taylor Products, Osco Drug store, and 14 years in food service at Elkhart Community Schools before retiring in 2009. She enjoyed life with her family and friends. She liked to sew and do gardening with plants and flowers. She especially enjoyed going to Elkhart’s high school basketball games and always had season tickets.
She was an active member of Grace Bible Church and attended the Thursday morning Bible Study. She will be missed greatly.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home and Crematory, 700 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, and from 10 to 11a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Grace Bible Church, 1700 Edwardsburg Ave., Elkhart, where services will follow at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Mike Fisher, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Olive Cemetery (West) in Wakarusa following the funeral service.
Memorials may be given to Grace Bible Church or Heartland Hospice.
