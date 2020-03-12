Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.