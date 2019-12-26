BUTLER — Margaret “Elaine” Rodkey, 83, of Butler, formerly of Elkhart passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
Elaine was born on June 6, 1936, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Luther and Mary (Powell) Wear. She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1954. She went on to graduate from Manchester College with a business degreein 1958.
She married Roderick “Rod” Rodkey on Aug. 18, 1957, in LaGrange. He resides in Butler.
Elaine worked at Ash Advertising in Elkhart as the business controller for 32 years, retiring in 2001. She loved serving her church. She was an active member of the Elkhart Church of Christ where she played piano.
She loved music and played the oboe in both the Manchester Community Orchestra and the New Horizon Band of Elkhart. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was also an excellent seamstress. She kept a journal since she was a teen and made daily entries until 2016. She also wrote a new poem and made a new Christmas card each holiday season from the time she was married until just a few years ago.
Along with her husband of 62 years, survivors include daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Matthew Scott of Hampton, Virginia; and son and daughter-in-law Steven and Vicki Rodkey of Butler. She was blessed five grandchildren and their spouses, Nathan and Jamie Scott, Joel and Karla Scott, Sarah and Josh Naugle, Benjamin and Bailey Rodkey and Allison Rodkey. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Marianne Wear of Rogers, Arkansas; and a close cousin and her husband, Barbara and Bob Via of Weston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Karl Wear, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Wear.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, followed by a funeral at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorial donations may be directed to The Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, 24902 Notestine Road, Woodburn, IN 46797.
