MARGARET R. KENDALL April 10, 1925 - Sept. 25, 2019

ELKHART — Margaret Kendall, 94, of Elkhart, formerly of Nappanee, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
She was born as Margaret Ruth Frye in Elkhart on April 10, 1925.
She was a 1943 graduate of Elkhart High School. In December 1943 she married Dewey Smeltzer. He preceded her in death in March 1984.
On Nov. 23,1986, she married Vernon Gove of Elkhart, who died on July 20, 2001.
On April 27, 2004, she married Dr. Forest Kendall of Nappanee, who died on Nov. 27, 2015. Margaret was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Elkhart.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her three husbands and 11 half siblings.
Margaret is survived by her children, Cynthia (William) Frascella of Mishawaka, Jeff (Yvonne) Smeltzer of Las Vegas, Mary (Tony) Lorenzo of Joliet, Illinois, and two grandchildren, Joanna Johnson and Kirk Johnson.
During her life Margaret was employed full time at a number of Elkhart businesses from the moment her youngest child entered school until her retirement in 1986. These places of employment were General Telephone, Whitehall Laboratories, the Glass House restaurant on the Indiana Toll Road, the Elkhart County Humane Shelter, and Elkhart General Hospital.
During the 1960s, while working at the animal shelter, she hosted a weekly radio program on WTRC called the Kennel Club.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, where her memorial service will be held at 6 pm. Sister Nora Frost will officiate.
Her family wishes to thank in particular her friends Verna Stutzman, Margaret and John Frechette, and Patsy and George Dunning for their kindness and help in these last years and also the entire staff at East Lake Terrace and Grace Hospice.
Her family prefers memorial donations be made in her name to the Elkhart County Humane Society, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kendall family at the funeral home website.
