ELKHART — Margaret “Maggie” Pearl Rigsby, 90, of Elkhart, passed into eternal slumber Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, while surrounded by the love of family.
Maggie was born in Elkhart to John and Pauline (Sorbo) Mascolo on Dec. 12, 1929. She married Edward “Ray” Rigsby on Aug. 6, 1951, in Angola, Indiana. A first-generation Italian American, Maggie was passionate about carrying on traditions of homemade Italian cuisine passed and gathering with family around a meal made with love. When not enjoying her kitchen full of loved ones, Maggie spent time doing ceramics work and crafting. Dedicated to her work, Maggie spent 66 years in service to Chicago Telephone Supply (CTS) carrying out various roles for the company in her tenure and serving as a representative to the American Women’s Business Association.
