MARGARET OLINGER March 3, 1952 - July 7, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Margaret “Peggy” Olinger, 67, of Edwardsburg, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, July 7, 2019, after an 18-year battle with cancer.
She was born March 3, 1952, in Elkhart to Howard and Betty (Cox) Christner. On Feb. 3, 1996, in Bluffton, she married Steven E. Olinger. She is survived by her husband, Steve; two daughters, April (Bill) McGrath and Samantha (Shawn) Landers, both of Elkhart; a stepson, Shaun Olinger of Paw Paw, Michigan; step-daughter Shanda (Kary) Olinger-Royer of Elkhart; grandson Chase Brown of Elkhart; sister Jann Madding of Evansville; and her beloved Doberman “Molly.” She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jane Lankford.
Peggy had been employed as a retail clerk and liked traveling with her husband in his semi truck. She enjoyed word puzzles, antiquing for her country style home furnishings, collecting Coke items. She had a great interest in the Civil War. She loved spending time at the farm and caring for her constant companion and beloved Doberman, “Molly.”
Per her request there are no services planned. Burial will be at Edwardsburg Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation or Ribbon of Hope. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Olinger family at the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.