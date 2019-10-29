MARGARET M. HERNANDEZ April 15, 1963 - Oct. 21, 2019

GOSHEN — Margaret Mary Hernandez, 56, of Goshen, died Oct. 21, 2019, at home after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born April 15, 1963, in San Antonio, Texas.
Margaret is survived by her parents, Jesus G. and Elida Hernandez of Milford; children Evalina Hernandez, Sonia M. Rivera, Selena Hernandez, Isidro Hernandez, III, Milca Hernandez Rojas and Araceli Rojas, all of Goshen; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings Gregory J. Hernandez, Savannah, Georgia, Ellia R. Ramirez of Indianapolis, Jesus Cantu, Jr. Kentucky and Javier Cantu, Rita M. Hernandez, Lorena I. Hernandez and Sarah L. Hernandez, all of Milford.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josefina (Garzes) Hernandez, son Carlos Alberto and siblings Joseph Patrick and Jesse Anthony Hernandez and Maricela Cantu.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, where a 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, funeral service will be conducted.
Family member, Jose Flores will officiate.
Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen.
