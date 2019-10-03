MARGARET E. ENGLAND Oct. 30, 1930 - Oct. 1, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Margaret England, 88, of Bowling Green, formerly Nappanee, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
She was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Nappanee.
Margaret grew up in Nappanee and was a graduate and valedictorian of Nappanee High School.
She attended Manchester College, where she met her first husband, Gene P. England. They were married in Nappanee on Sept. 9, 1951. After Gene served in Korea, they moved to Michigan where she worked for 23 years as a secretary for Livonia Public Schools.
She enjoyed writing poetry and stories, painting, watching basketball games, traveling, and spending time with family.
She was a member of Union Center Church of The Brethren, “Thursday Club”, a Nappanee Library volunteer and worked on the Nostalgia Column for the Advance News for several years. Gene and Margaret moved back to Nappanee after retirement and he passed away in 1998.
In July of 2000, Margaret married Veloris Neff and they enjoyed 16 years together until he passed in 2016.
Margaret is survived by her sister, JoAnn (Loren) Priest of South Bend; children the Rev. G. Patrick (Lisa) England of Holland, Michigan, Susan (Jonathan) Dennis of Bowling Green, Kentucky; stepchildren Steve (Corinne) Neff of Nappanee, Dave (Teresa) Neff of Nappanee, Peggy (Rocendo) Quintanilla of Nappanee, Ann Neff Sauceda of Nappanee and Katherine (Roger) Griggs of Union, Kentucky; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many stepgrandchildren; and stepgreat-grandchildren; three nieces; and three nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her brother, William Farrington, and her parents, Lloyd and Marie Farrington.
Family and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, followed by a 11 a.m. funeral service, all at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
The Rev. Frank Ramirez will officiate, and burial will be in Union Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Nappanee Public Library or the Union Center Church of The Brethren.
