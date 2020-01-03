MARGARET ANGLEMYER SHEARER Nov. 21, 1932 - Dec. 30, 2019

ELKHART — Margaret “Maggie” Anglemyer Shearer, 87, Elkhart, formerly of Wakarusa, died at 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Valley View Health Care Center.
She was born Nov. 21, 1932, in Wakarusa, to Charles V. and Marjorie I. (Winslow) Doering.
On Nov. 30, 1951, she married Dave “Leon” Anglemyer, and he died June 10, 1964.
Surviving are a daughter, Theresa (Thomas) Lewis of Elkhart; son Bryan Anglemyer; granddaughter Victoria Honorable of Elkhart; great-granddaughters Cinnamon (Adam) Trejo of Mishawaka; Jazmyn Gills of Mishawaka; great-grandsons Bruce Fredrick of Elkhart, Adonis Honorable of Elkhart, Kristopher Webb of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Khryi Webb of Elkhart; great-great-grandson Kenai Trejo of Mishawaka; and a brother, Dean Doering of Indianapolis.
Preceding her in death were her parents and brothers George, James and Max Doering.
Margaret was a 1951 graduate of Wakarusa High School.
She worked at Elkhart Products in the service department for 30 years and retired Feb. 22, 1995.
She enjoyed gardening in her free time. She was on the bowling league for Elkhart Products and won championship trophies.
She was an avid animal lover even after having a husky mixed with wolf.
She attended Arthur Murray dance studio for ballroom dancing, loved to travel on her girl trips and enjoyed walking for the March of Dimes Foundation.
Some of her hobbies were reading novels, embroidery, putting 1,000-piece puzzles together and teaching her bird how to talk.
Margie will be greatly missed.
She was a loving grandmother. She goes to heaven to meet her love, Leon (Dave). Her family said they hope she dances.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m., all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa.
Pastor John Schrock, chaplain of Harbor Light Hospice, Mishawaka, will officiate.
Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Humane Society of Elkhart County.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.