MARCELENE P. MAY Dec. 27, 1928 - Dec. 27, 2019

NAPPANEE — Marcelene “Marcie” P. May, 91, of Nappanee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on her 91st birthday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Courtyard Health Center, Goshen.
She was born Friday, Dec. 27, 1928, to Marvin and Viola May.
Marcie was a lifetime Nappanee resident.
She was a graduate of Nappanee High School in 1947.
On Dec. 28, 1945, she married Marion L. “Buck” May. He preceded her in death Oct. 15, 2004.
She worked at Dwyer in Wakarusa and retired from SuperSweet Feeds.
She also taught Bible classes for Nappanee schools.
Marcie was a member of Living Gospel Church.
She loved camping, fishing and gardening.
Marcie is survived by her sons, Stephen May of Bourbon and Ron (Judy) May of Shreveport, Louisiana; daughters Pam (Ray) Patterson of Nappanee, and Rebecca May Roberts of Nappanee; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Betty (Robert) Hepler of Nappanee.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Dakota Roberts, granddaughter Tammy Cormican and a great-grandson, Garrett Cormican.
Family and friends may call from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home with funeral service at 3 p.m.
The Rev. Mike Raasch of Living Gospel Church will officiate and burial will be in South Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Living Gospel Church and WaNee Bible Release Time.
