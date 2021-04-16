INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoke the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg alone. Lilly made this request due to the evolving variant landscape in the U.S. and the full availability of bamlanivimab and etesevimab together. This request is not due to any new safety concern.