M. NANCY MADLEM Sept. 15, 1927 - Oct. 14, 2019

ELKHART — M. Nancy Madlem, 92, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hill Estates.
She was born Sept. 15, 1927, in Elkhart County, to Freeman L. and Myrtle C. (Priem) Kriegbaum.
On April 3, 1948, in Elkhart, she married Dean D. Madlem. He preceded her in death Feb. 7, 2001, in Fort Myers, Florida.
Surviving are three children, Cynthia (Larry) Kuskye of South Bend, Dennis M. Madlem of Homosassa, Florida and Debra Loper of Elkhart; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Jeff) Brand of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Allison (Matt) Cornacchione of Zionsville and Derek (Alyshia) Madlem of Noblesville; and three great-grandchildren, Grayson Brand, Brayden Brand and Elizabeth Cornacchione.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Jean Shupert; and a brother, Jack Kriegbaum.
Nancy graduated in 1945 from Elkhart High School.
She enjoyed spending time with her loving family.
Funeral services for Nancy will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the chapel at Hubbard Hill Estates.
Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 a.m.Monday until service time.
Chaplain Tim Henke will preside and burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Make-A-Wish Indiana Office, 733 Woodland Drive, Suite 201, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
