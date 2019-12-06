M. CHARLENE STUTZMAN Dec. 27, 1938 - Dec. 3, 2019

GOSHEN — M. Charlene Stutzman, 80, of Goshen, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Berne, to Rudy and Clara (Mast) Borntrager.
On July 15, 1960, she married Willis Stutzman in Fort Wayne.
He survives along with two daughters, Becky (Terry) Archer of Mishawaka and Kimberly (Scott) Kimlick of New Paris; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Dave Borntrager of Malvern, Ohio, Joyce (Lyle) Raber of Fremont, Ohio, Jan (Dave) Fleming of Lima Ohio and Dee Stalter of Millersburg, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Borntrager of Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Robert Lee Stutzman and brother Paul Borntrager.
A lifetime area resident, she was a member of Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church where for 23 years she worked in their day care program. She attended several Bible studies and enjoyed painting, traveling and camping. Her tole paintings won several ribbons at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m., Thursday at Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church.
Pastor Matt Maloney will officiate
Burial will follow in Rock Run Cemetery, Goshen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Ribbon of Hope.
