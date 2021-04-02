ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — Lynn Marie Baylor, 71, of Onslow County, North Carolina, died after an extended illness Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home in Jacksonville, North Carolina, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Baylor was born on Monday, March 27, 1950, in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Harold Schmidtendorff and Juanita Schmidtendorff (Black). She obtained her bachelor’s degree at Bethel College in Mishawaka, Indiana, and later became the CEO of Heart City Community Health Center. On Nov. 18, 1988, in Indiana she married the love of her life, Mr. Robert Max Baylor, who survives.
