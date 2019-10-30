LYDIA L. JONES Sept. 11, 1931 - Oct. 27, 2019

MIDDLEBURY — Lydia Louise Jones, 88, of Middlebury, passed away at 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Sept. 11, 1931, to Bennet and Dessie Fern Williamson.
She married Morris J. Jones on March 20, 1950, in Richmond.
Lydia is survived by three sons, Wesley of Elkhart, Douglas of Columbus, Ohio and Randall of Goshen; one daughter, Teresa (Tom) McFall of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Jones; a daughter, Karen Jones; and a son, Craig Jones.
Lydia worked as a nurse at Hudson Medical Clinic.
She graduated from Southwestern Michigan College with a nursing certificate.
She was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team and Ohio State Buckeyes football and loved listening to 1940s era music.
Lydia’s family greatly appreciates the support of her neighbors.
Memorial contributions may be given to the ALS Association (http://www.alsa.org/).
A burial memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Rice Cemetery, 400 James St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
