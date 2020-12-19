MIDDLEBURY — Lydia Ann Miller, 94, of Middlebury died at 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Life Care Center, LaGrange. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
