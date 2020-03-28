ELKHART — Luther F. “Luke” Stemm Jr., 71, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
