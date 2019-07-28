LURLENE L. KEDIK Sept. 25, 1936 - June 23, 2019

LEBANON, Mo. — Lurlene Lois Kedik, 82 of Lebanon, formerly of Mishawaka, passed away June 23, 2019.
Lurlene was born Sept. 25, 1936, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to the late Ralph I. and Violet L. (Lee) Rogers.
On July 2, 1966, she married George Kedik. He preceded her in death, passing in March of 2017.
Lurlene is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Dana) Hupp of Granger and Dottie (Joe Breisch) Kiel of Franklin. Surviving as well are six grandchildren, Jamie (Desmond) Nugent, Jennifer (Chris) Stutzman, Nicole (Jim) Troyer, Chad (Ashley Ford) Colpitts, Brittany (Aaron) Rowe, and Brandon (Carrissa Cross) Kiel; nine great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Chris Digman, Dennis (Frederick) Rogers, Rachel (Joe) and Cheryl (Bob) Lee.
Memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be at a later date.
To view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
