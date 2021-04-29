NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Lulu Joyce Lanning, 79, a resident of North Manchester, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. She was a former resident of Portland and Goshen, Indiana.
Joyce was born on July 2, 1941, in Mercer County, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Blanche (Wiley) Hittle. She graduated from Portland High School in 1960. Joyce was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Elkhart. She married Larry Lanning on March 1, 1962.
