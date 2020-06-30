EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Lucinda G. Wirt, 75, of Edwardsburg, passed away at home Saturday, June 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home and Altera Cremation Services, Elkhart.
