ELKHART — Lucille M. Stickel, 98, of Elkhart, died 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Golden Living Center.
She was born July 21, 1921, in St. Joseph County, Indiana, to Glenn and Daisy (Paulus) Selner. In 1939, she married Albert D. Stickel and he died in August 1996. On May 5, 2001, she married Forrest J. Motts and he died Dec. 8, 2004.
Surviving are a son, Larry (Marti) Stickel of Granger, daughters-in-law Diane Stickel of Michigan, and Olga Stickel of Goshen; 11 grandchildren and12 great-grandchildren; stepchildren Sharon (Tom) Wilmore of Hinsdale, Illinois, Janet (Joe) Laws of Wright City, Missouri, and David Motts of Elkhart; and seven stepgrandchildren and nine stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husbands Albert and Forrest, sons James and Donald Stickel, and a daughter, Carolyn Pennington.
Lucille was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church. She worked in the cafeteria at Jimtown Schools and was a supervisor at Jone Furniture.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa, and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 59218 C.R. 3, Elkhart. Pastor Steve Loft will officiate. Burial will follow at Rice Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Jamestown United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
