EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Lucille J. Bridenstine, 90, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home after an illness.
She was born one of three daughters on Jan. 3, 1929, in Chicago, to Norman and Lucille (Johnson) Gauvreau and came to the local area in 1951.
She retired in 1984 as a secretary, working for Bayer Pharmaceuticals (the Ames Division), also with Accra-Pac, then with Coachman, and finally with Key Bank.
Lucille was married April 9, 1949, in Edwardsburg, to Charles J. Bridenstine, and he survives with her two sisters, Norma (Ron) Lerner of Edwardsburg and Gladys Wallen of St. Joseph.
There are several nieces and nephews.
Family who preceded her in passing, are her parents and a brother-in-law, Charles Wallen.
Family and friends may gather from 9:30 to 11a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 W. Main St., Edwardsburg, where the Service of Remembrance will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Paul Doellinger, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Cassopolis, officiating.
Interment will follow in Edwardsburg Cemetery.
Lucille and her husband, Charles have been members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for many years.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
