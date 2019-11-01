HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Lucille A. Trim, 83, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Lucille was born, July 7, 1936, in Elkhart, the daughter of the late Fred and Dorothy (Hartman) Helbling.
She was a 1955 graduate of Elkhart High School.
On Feb. 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Jerry Trim and he preceded her in death March 13, 1998.
Lucille attended St. John Lutheran Church and was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and area hospitals.
Lucille is survived by two sons, Jerome (Pamela) Trim and Stephen Trim; a daughter, Vicki (Randy) Heiner; a foster son, Michael Travelstead; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Judy) Helbling; a sister, Phyllis Fansler; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Brandon Trim.
Visitation for Lucille will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday in Old Union Cemetery, Edinburgh, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
