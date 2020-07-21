SOUTH BEND — Lucas Lane of South Bend was born sleeping on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend to his parents, Neil and Kathryn (Byrns) Lane.
Lucas is survived by his parents, Neil and Kathryn Lane of South Bend; his sister, Raelynn Lane; grandparents, Mark and Raeanna Lane of Elkhart and Laura Byrns of Elkhart; great-grandma Rhoda Gutschow, and great-grandpa Jerry Lane; aunts and uncles, Brendan Lane, Kyle Lane, Megan Lane and Daniel (Erica) Byrns; and his cousins, Graham Byrns and Brody Byrns. Lucas was preceded in death by his brother, William “Liam” Lane; grandpa, Charles R. Byrns, and great-grandparents Warren Gutschow, Raeann Lane, Judith Witt, Raymond Williams, Charles J. Byrns and Geraldine Ahrens.
