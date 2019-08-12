LUBA DUBININ Oct. 20, 1935 - Aug. 8, 2019

WOODLAWN, Tenn. — Luba Dubinin, 83, formerly of Goshen, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the home of her son.
She was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, to Hieronymus and Dorothea (Falko) Zeiger.
Survivors include three daughters, Cathy (Jerry) Johnson of Dublin, Ohio, Mary Dubinin of Indianapolis, and Natalia (Matthew) Jerlecki of Goshen; a son, Peter (Suzanne) Dubinin of Woodlawn, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, Patrice, Peter and Michelle Dubinin, Jessica (Jake) Bright, Jennifer Johnson, Ashley (Erik) Schwager, Jeff and Rachel Snell, James Jerlecki and Jackie (Evan) Sharpley; a great-granddaughter, Lucy Lubov Sharpley; and a sister, Lisa Drapeza of Goshen.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband and father of her children, Michael Dubinin; sister, Lida Zeiger and brother, Walter Zeiger.
A member of First Baptist Church, Goshen, Luba worked at NIBCO Inc. for 27 years. Her focus in life was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and loving her family. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen. A 10 a.m. funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 13, at First Baptist Church, 1011 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Gregg Lanzen will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial gifts may be directed to First Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.