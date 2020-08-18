WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — LuAnn Hakala, 64, of White Pigeon, died at 9:04 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was born on June 6, 1956, in Elkhart, to Bob and Barbara (Huffman) Waterman. She married John Hakala on July 28, 1973, in Adamsville, Michigan.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Jennifer Duvall of Elkhart; two sons, Nicholas Hakala of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Lucas (Lauren) Hakala of Royal Oak, Michigan; four grandchildren, Greg (Kayla) Duvall, Nikki (Robb) Eastman, Cody Hakala and Laynee Hakala; and four great-grandchildren; mother Barbara Waterman of Elkhart; and sister Jackie Walker of Elkhart and brother Jeff Waterman of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Waterman, son Jonathan Hakala and son-in-law Erick Duvall.
LuAnn was a librarian at the White Pigeon Township Library for the past 14 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main Street, Middlebury, Indiana. Services will be conducted by her brother-in-law, Pastor Jack Starr.
The family and funeral home request that face coverings be worn for the services and will be available.
Memorial contributions may be given to the White Pigeon Township Library.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewart funeralhome.com.
