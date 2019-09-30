LOWELL E. MILLER April 30, 1942 - Sept. 27, 2019

GOSHEN — Lowell E. Miller, 77, of Goshen, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Green House Village.
He was born April 30, 1942, in Goshen, to Edwin E. and Marion (Hostetler) Miller.
On April 4, 1964, he married Shirley Miller at College Mennonite Church.
She survives along with three sons, Kevin (Lisa) Miller of Goshen, Devon (Diane) Miller of Milford and Brent (Jen) Miller of Colorado Springs, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Brice, Joleen, Nate, Landon, AJ, Caleb, Griffin and Addy; a sister, Shirley (Bill) Haarer of Sarasota, Florida; and a sister-in-law, Eunice Chupp of Goshen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Ron, Merrill and Truman.
A lifelong Goshen resident, Lowell graduated from Bethany Christian High School in 1960. He was a member of Nappanee Missionary Church.
Lowell farmed with his brother, Truman; was part owner of Travel Equipment Corp. and owned L.S. Lawn Service. Most recently he was working for V & S Sand and Gravel.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. A 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, memorial service will be at Nappanee Missionary Church.
Memorial contributions may be given to Global Impact, c/o Nappanee Missionary Church, Gideons International or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
