LOUIS V. WILCOX Sept. 26, 1939 - July 23, 2019

GOSHEN — Louis V. Wilcox, 79, of Goshen, stepped into his Savior’s real presence Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Sept. 26, 1939, in Quincy, Michigan, to Leslie and Iola (Knapp) Wilcox.
Lou married Rachel (Yoder) Hartsough in Goshen on June 11, 2000.
She survives along with two sons, Brian (Lisa) Wilcox of Lexington, Kentucky and Dennis (Shawna) Wilcox of Marshall, Michigan; a stepdaughter, Adela (Kyle) Hufford, New Paris; stepson
Adrian Hartsough of Knoxville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Morgan (Nathan) Pharr, Clayton (Anna) Wilcox, Garrett Hufford, Taiyo and Julie Wilcox, Indio and Ben Hubbarth; and a sister
Mary Wilcox of Goshen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Michael Wilcox.
Lou was a 1958 graduate of Quincy High School.
He was a member of LifePoint Church.
He worked at many locations through the years including Eby Ford and Unique Siding, retiring in 2002.
Lou donated his body to IU Medical Center for ALS research.
Lou was an avid fisherman, always eager to share fishing stories.
He enjoyed woodworking, reading, and spending time with family.
His ready smile brought encouragement and hope to others.
He was a gentle man who had a deep love for his Savior, Jesus Christ. The strength of Lou’s life came from his close daily walk with God.
All services will be at LifePoint Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28. There will be a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, officiated by Pastor Troy Scott, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at a later date in Quincy Cemetery, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to World Missionary Press or LifePoint Church.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
