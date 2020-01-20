ELKHART — Louis E. Davidson, 92, of Elkhart, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital while recovering from hip fracture surgery.
Louis was born Nov. 28, 1927, to James E. and Thelma (Cook) Davidson in Hammond.
He received a BS in chemical engineering and achieved his JD in 1961.
He married Cleone Mae Carney in 1951 and was married for 62 years before she passed away in 2013.
He served in the U.S. Navy both from 1946-48 and from 1951-52 as an electronics technician.
He worked for Union Carbide from 1963-92 and he worked as a patent attorney for Miles Inc. He achieved Head of the Patent Department and retired in 1992.
He was residing at Hubbard Hill Retirement Community for seven years prior to his death and was actively involved in varied community programs.
He sustained his love for photography with day trips and settings around the community.
He is survived by his sister, his two children, Adrian and Ethel, two grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He desired no formal services and will be cremated under the guidance of Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
His only request is to remain positive and do the best that one can do.
Louis E. Davidson
Nov. 28, 1927 – Jan. 17, 2020
