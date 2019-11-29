LOTUS E. ADAMS Oct. 18, 1930 - Nov. 26, 2019

BREMEN — Lotus Earl “Lody” Adams, 89, of Bremen, formerly of Nappanee, died at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Bremen, where he had resided since April.
He was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Nappanee, to George and Anna (Newcomer) Adams.
Lotus married Carol Crane in June 1950. She preceded him in death Dec. 30, 2016.
He served his country in the Korean War. Lotus was a member of the American Legion Post 154.
He had worked at Vitreous Steel.
Lotus loved family and hard work.
He enjoyed working with his hands with woodworking and construction.
He is survived by his daughters, Shirley (Jim) Ganger and Pam (Eric) Morrell; son Bob (Shirley) Adams, all of Nappanee; grandchildren Michelle Kieffer, Ben Adams, Tracy Freed, Rachel El-Hassani and Vickie Kauffman; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Beatrice Baker.
He was preceded in death by his wife; sisters Dorothy Fisher, Pearl Messner, Bessie Brown and Laura Sponseller and brothers Forrest, Chester, Winifred, Sam, and Richard Adams.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service, Saturday, Nov. 30, also at the funeral home.
The Rev. Frank Ramirez, of Union Center Church of the Brethren, will officiate.
Burial will be in Union Center Cemetery with military graveside service by Nappanee American Legion.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
