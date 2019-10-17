LOTTIE B. WILLIAMSON Feb. 8, 1938 - Oct. 14, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Lottie B. Williamson, 81, of Mishawaka, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born in Green Hill, Alabama, Lottie was the second-born daughter of parents Odie and Mandy Smith.
She graduated from Loretto High School in 1956 and shortly after, moved north to Indiana with her eldest sister, Leeoti.
In 1992, she retired from Liberty Mutual in Elkhart to become a full-time grandmother.
Lottie enjoyed playing sports, watching tennis and basketball, eating fried okra, Elvis Presley, finding any excuse to wear animal print, was kind to every stranger, and loved her family dearly.
Lottie was preceeded in death by her parents; her son, Michael Murray; and her husband, Larry Williamson, with whom she spent 49 years of marriage.
Lottie is survived by her daughter, Diana Williamson of Mishawaka; son Steve (Candy) Butler of Fort Wayne; her grandchildren, Olivia Williamson of Granger, Adam Butler of South Bend and Kenneth “Jake” Butler of Denver, Colorado.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family’s preferred memorial is the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., No. 1700, Chicago, IL 60601.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
