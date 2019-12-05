LORI J. COX May 28, 1962 - Dec. 2, 2019

CULVER — Lori J. Cox, 57, passed away at 6:48 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Health System in Plymouth.
Lori was born May 28, 1962, in South Bend, to the late Seymour and Clara (Barber) Keefe.
She has resided in Culver for the past 11 years.
Lori formerly worked at the University of Notre Dame.
Lori is survived by her finance, Thomas I. Magee of Culver; son David Troxel; daughters Sara Cox and Ashley Cox; four grandchildren, Levi Cox, Remi Morris, Zayden Troxel and Jason Troxel; four sisters, Elizabeth Keefe, Vicky Shephard, Lisa Lundquist and Jane Switalski; and two brothers, Michael Keefe and Mike Thomas.
She is also survived by her stepfather, John Bowlby.
Along with her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Troxel; and her brother, James Keefe.
Lori enjoyed her jeep, and the mountains in California. She traveled extensively.
Lori loved her family, especially her grandchildren and raising her grandson, Levi, for three years.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend.
A private burial will follow in Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lori J. Cox may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 112 S. Center Street, Plymouth, IN 46563.
Online condolences may be offered to Lori’s family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
