LORI J. BOWERS July 26, 1954 - July 31, 2019

ELKHART— Lori J. Bowers, 65, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born July 26, 1954, in Elkhart, to Joseph A. and Gloria T. (Miceli) Tarnecy Sr.
On Oct. 4, 1986, in Elkhart, she married Ron W. Bowers. He survives along with her brother, Joe Tarnecy of Elkhart; two stepsisters, Tonya (John) Harwood and Tammy (Greg) Wyland, both of Elkhart; and a half brother, Mike Tarnecy of Elkhart.
Also surviving are her stepmother, Carol Tarnecy of Elkhart; four nieces; four nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph A. Tarnecy Sr. and her mother, Gloria T. Nickolson.
Lori graduated in 1973 from Elkhart Central High School.
She was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan, a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, loved spending time with her family and she considered everyone at Lochmandy Motors in Goshen and Elkhart her extended family.
Lori worked at Lochmandy Motors in Goshen and Elkhart for more than 17 years in the office.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday Aug. 4, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home where the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Sunday. Additional visitation will be on from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the Vincent Hall at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. The mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Church.
The Rev. Matthew Coonan will preside and burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Pet Refuge in Mishawaka or to the American Diabetes Association.
