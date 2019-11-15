ELKHART — Lori Ann Irelan, 48, of Elkhart, died unexpectedly at her home, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
She was born Dec. 21, 1970, in Three Rivers, Michigan.
On May 19, 2012, she married Paul David Irelan in Bristol.
He survives along with her father, Larry Lee Rentfrow of Edwardsburg, Michigan; three children, Leighann Osborn, Erin Rentfrow and Jason Osborn, all of Elkhart; four grandchildren, Noah, Ethann, Anabella and Grant Osborn; and a sister, Amy Rentfrow of White Pigeon, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Suzanne (Brewer) Rentfrow.
A 1989 graduate of Constantine High School, she was active in 4-H, showing steers and pigs.
Family was very important to Lori – she enjoyed watching her daughters play softball, and spending time with her grandchildren.
A Michigan State fan, she also enjoyed crafts.
Lori worked as a sandwich technician at Subway.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, memorial service at Grace Community Church, Goshen.
Pastor Mike Silliman will officiate.
Cremation will take place in Yoder-Culp Crematory.
Memorials may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
