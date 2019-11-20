ELKHART — Lorene Edith Beaver, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
She lived a full and active life for all but a few of her 93 years.
She was the daughter of Jasper N. Miller and Edith (Shemberger) Miller and was born Aug. 10, 1926.
Lorene was a longtime resident of Elkhart, where she and her husband, Merle, raised their three children. They were happily married for 54 years and spent many retirement years wintering in Gulf Shores Alabama, until her husband’s death Nov. 17, 1996. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Miller.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of Eastern Starlight chapter 181.
She is survived by her sister and best friend, Donna Lou Miller; her children, Lorrie Dee Stork, Kathy (Bill) Crain, and Mitchell (Dana) Beaver; her grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Prough, Jared (Jill) Stork, Matthew (Corrie) Crain, Joshua (Tinora) Crain, Zachary Crain, Mackenzie Beaver, Nicholas Beaver, and Natalie Beaver. She also has eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Gilpin, Morgyn Stork, Noah Stork, Cameron Crain, Caroline Crain, Colston Crain, Izabelle Crain, Nora Crain and one great-great-granddaughter, Allie Gilpin.
At her request, there will be no funeral service.
Billings Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements and her remains will be placed with those of her husband, Merle, for a private internment.
Her family requests that memorial contributions be given to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive, Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545-8322, who took wonderful care of her during her last weeks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.