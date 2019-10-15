LOIS O. MILLER July 20, 1923 - Oct. 13, 2019

GOSHEN — Lois Opal Miller, 96, of Goshen, died at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Courtyard Healthcare.
She was born July 20, 1923, in Nappanee, to Mervin and Eva (Anglemyer) Wagner.
On June 19, 1949, she married Donald D. Miller Jr., and he died April 12, 2004.
Surviving are children, Dwight Miller of Goshen, Dale (Jeannie) Miller of Middlebury, Kevin (Sheri) Miller of Goshen, Kathy (Tom) Huff of Milford; four grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Arlene Mohler of Syracuse.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; son Devon Miller; sister Martha Cook; and three brothers, Don Wagner, Frances Wagner and Lamar Wagner.
Lois was a 1941 graduate of Nappanee High School.
She was a homemaker and a member of Liberty Community Church.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, and one hour prior to the funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at New Paris Missionary Church, 67621 S.R. 15, New Paris.
Pastor Dave Hackney will officiate.
Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Missionary Church Inc.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
