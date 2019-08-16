LOIS E. SMITH Sept. 9, 1930 - Aug. 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND — Lois E. Smith, 88, of South Bend, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Trailpoint Village in South Bend.
She was born Sept. 3, 1930, in Lincolnville, Indiana, to Wallace and Mary (Beebe) Deyo.
On July 9, 1954, in Wabash, she married Clarence Smith. He preceded her in death March 17, 2011.
Surviving are a daughter, Marcia Schuller of South Bend; two sons, Greg (Mona) Smith of Cold Spring, New York and David Smith of Woodstock, Georgia; three grandchildren, David Paul Thorne, Benjamin Schuller and Roy Smith. Also surviving are a sister, Mariam Deyo of Grand Junction, Colorado and two brothers, Arthur (Lois) Deyo of Parker, Colorado and Allen (Sue) Deyo of Ava, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Evelyn (Ralph) Hadley of Danville.
Lois graduated from Taylor University in Upland, with a master’s degree in education and was an active member of the Grace Bible Church in Elkhart.
She shared her faith with many people and she loved the Lord and her family.
She enjoyed playing the piano for her family and friends.
She encouraged her children in the pursuit of music.
She loved to play games and cook for her family.
Lois was homemaker and an elementary school teacher at several different schools.
Funeral services for Lois will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Grace Bible Church in Elkhart. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Pastor Mike Fisher will preside and burial will take place in Santa Fe Cemetery in Bunker Hill where a graveside service will be rendered at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Waterman-Westbrook-Clouse Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
Memorial contributions may be given to Taylor University, 236 Reade Ave., Upland, IN 46989 and or also Youth for Christ International, www.yfci.org.
